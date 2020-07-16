16 Jul 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health announces new design for Bovalto Respi Intranasal to make it easier for farmers to administer.
A new and improved bottle has been introduced to Boehringer Ingelheim’s respiratory vaccine Bovalto Respi Intranasal.
The vaccine triggers mucosal immunity in the nasal passages and throat, and can be used in calves from 10 days of age, with no need for a booster. It provides immunity for 12 weeks from 10 days after vaccination.
To assist with effective administration, a Respisafe applicator and nozzle was developed. After feedback from farmers and vets, the bottle now has a wider neck to allow a better fit with the applicator.
Matt Yarnall, brand manager for Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “The Respisafe applicator ensures vaccination is a comfortable process for both farmer and calf, and the improved fit will make the job even easier.”
Mr Yarnall continued: “With an intranasal vaccine, it is important that the vaccine droplets coat the mucosa of the nasal passages, where they can begin to work. If they are too big then the vaccine can run out of the nose, and if too small then the droplets are carried into the lungs and are wasted.
“The Respisafe system ensures the optimum size of droplet is administered to the right place in an efficient and easy way.”
Stock of the new bottles will enter circulation from mid-July, but the existing one may remain in circulation until early in the new year.