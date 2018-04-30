The use of cefovecin in feline patients has been examined5. Only 0.4% (5/1,148) of cases had samples taken for bacterial culture and sensitivity, with a further 14 cases having this testing recommended, but declined by the owners. Again, it is difficult to assess the appropriateness of the prescription, but it was used in 157 urinary cases, with half less than 10 years old, and, therefore, unlikely to have a bacterial urinary tract infection. In only 12% of cases was a justification given for the use of cefovecin over alternative antimicrobials in the clinical notes.