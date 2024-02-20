Risks and hazards

While this has undoubtedly resulted in increased survival and quality of life for those treated, these agents are inherently hazardous and can pose a risk to those humans who are exposed to them. Both cytotoxic drugs and radioactive agents can harm those exposed to them, ranging from skin, eye and mucous membrane irritation and allergic reactions, through to more severe systemic tissue damage and carcinogenesis. There may also be negative effects on fertility and pregnancy. Therefore, steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel are essential.