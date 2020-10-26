26 Oct 2020
Black, Asian and ethnic minorities board meets for first time to discuss how IVC Evidensia’s new scholarship scheme can have maximum impact.
The IVC Evidensia black, Asian and ethnic minorities (BAME) board has met for the first time (22 October) to discuss a variety of aspects within its BAME Scholarship scheme – including its objectives, target recipients and how it will operate.
Subsequent meetings will focus on how the board can best reach eligible individuals and what other activities it should undertake to support scholars.
Under the scholarship scheme, IVC will fund up to 12 undergraduates from BAME communities for the next applicable vet school intake.
The scheme will target people who have already applied for 2021 entrance to vet school. In future, it will focus on reaching schoolchildren who are yet to choose their careers, with the aim of making an entry into the veterinary world more realistic and attainable.
Scholarships will also be open to individuals who have completed a first degree and are considering a veterinary degree as a mature student.
UK and EU citizens planning to study at any of the UK vet schools can apply; for future years the board will explore whether the scheme could work in our other countries.
The BAME board advised on eligibility criteria with significant emphasis being put on focusing support on candidates who are also from challenging socio-economic backgrounds.
Board members also agreed that while candidates will be offered EMS placements and encouraged to apply for a place on IVC Evidensia’s Graduate Academy, they would not be bound in any way to work for IVC Evidensia once they had completed their studies.