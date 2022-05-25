25 May 2022
Preliminary results from Puppy Tooth Census, launched by veterinary digital services company VisioCare in March, show the dog accounting for 25% of all responses.
Poodle crosses could be at increased risk of dental disease, according to preliminary survey results.
Digital services company VisioCare launched the Puppy Tooth Census at the end of March to generate data and insights on dental conditions affecting puppies.
The early data shows poodle crosses accounting for 25% of all responses, in line with anecdotal reports that vets are seeing more dental conditions in the dog.
Retained deciduous teeth and lingually displaced mandibular canines were reported as the main conditions affecting all puppies.
Members of the veterinary profession are now being urged to continue filling in the census, so as much data as possible can be generated.
To raise awareness of the work of the census, a webinar sponsored by VisioCare was presented on challenges in puppy dentistry and malocclusion.
Ingrid Tundo, head of the dentistry and oral surgery department at The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, presented the webinar. She said: “Not uncommonly, I see dogs presenting with ulceration and even oronasal fistulae due to severe malocclusion.”
Dr Tundo added: “These are very painful conditions and demonstrate why it is so important to check all puppies for signs of dental disease. Malocclusion, due to persistent deciduous teeth, must be treated without delay – especially where there is trauma to soft tissues when a wait-and-see approach is not advisable.”
The webinar also includes tips for the extraction of persistent deciduous canine teeth, and a recording can be accessed online.
The Puppy Tooth Census takes a few minutes to complete, and vets and nurses can submit data around individual cases or healthy puppy mouths.
All respondents will have access to a free educational material pack for the consult room, including digital animations and dental images.
Responses will also be entered into a monthly prize draw for the next three months for a chance to win a £50 John Lewis voucher. Terms and conditions apply. [https://visiocareservices.co.uk/prize-draw-terms-conditions/]