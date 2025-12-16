16 Dec 2025
The hydrotherapy suite can help pets recover from surgery, manage weight and improve fitness.
Henry, a 10-year-old Labrador enjoys hydrotherapy sessions at Pennard Vets.
An independent veterinary practice in Kent is set to open a new “state-of-the-art” hydrotherapy suite.
Pennard Vets has invested £40,000 to open the suite in its Sevenoaks practice on Pembroke Road in time for Christmas.
It currently offers hydrotherapy three days a week at a site 50 metres away on Eardley Road, but the move and new investment will allow the practice to expand its offering to a full range of rehabilitation and wellness services, five days per week.
Pennard Vets’ project and development lead, Francesca Taylor, said the investment “reflects our commitment to innovative, compassionate care, and to supporting pets and their owners across Kent”.
Pets receive one-on-one hydrotherapy treatment using a warm-water underwater treadmill.
Hydrotherapist and physiotherapist Caron Stone, one of the leaders of the hydrotherapy team, described it as a “vital tool in veterinary care”.
She continued: “It provides gentle, low-impact exercise that supports pets recovering from orthopaedic surgery, soft tissue injuries, or neurological conditions, whilst also helping with fitness and weight management for healthy pets.”
Fellow hydrotherapist Esme Zendel added: “Hydrotherapy isn’t just for post-surgery pets. It’s fantastic for overall well-being, helping pets stay active, lose weight and maintain strength as they age.
“As we’re offering both physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, we can make a huge difference to pets’ lives, from restoring mobility after surgery to helping overweight pets, it’s a unique offering.”
Sevenoaks client Gina Nicholson, whose 10-year-old labrador, Henry, undergoes hydrotherapy to treat arthritis, said the therapy “eases his stiffness, keeps him agile and he really enjoys his sessions”.
Members of the practice’s pet health club are able to try an introductory hydrotherapy session free of charge, while ongoing packages are available for pets that require longer-term rehabilitation and fitness support.