18 Oct
Clinicians behind Vita Referrals in Wetherby, West Yorkshire say they aim to establish a fairer and more open system for surgical pet care.
Three surgical vets with a vision for “a different way to do things” have teamed up to open an independent referral clinic in West Yorkshire.
Vita Referrals, based in Thorp Arch Estate in Wetherby, has a team of 15 already, which could rise to 20 next year and will offer a range of orthopaedic and neurology surgeries
The clinic said it has a focus on being open, honest and fair, aiming to ensure every pet owner has access to reasonably priced surgical care.
Costs for all major surgical specialities are fixed and on its website, while a 12-month post-surgical warranty is also offered to pet owners.
Treatments available cover spinal conditions, cruciate disease, fractures, arthritis and elbow disease, with the three founders boasting a combined 60 years’ experience. The clinic also claims it will be the only one in the country capable of offering the two available canine hip replacement systems for cats and dogs.
Vita Referrals co-founder Rob Quinn, a European and RCVS specialist in small animal surgery, said: “Myself, Nick [Blackburn] and Stuart [Cooke] felt very strongly that there was a different way to do things.
He added: “No one becomes a vet to see animals suffer or pet owners struggle to make tough financial decisions. We knew it was possible to offer a top quality service, with the best facilities and equipment available, while also keeping prices at a realistic level – and that is where the vision for Vita Referrals came from.
“We also wanted the freedom to offer collaborative decision-making, the removal of complex forms and bureaucracy and what we believe is an industry-leading 12-month complications guarantee on routine surgeries.
“It’s time there was more disruption and competition in the sector – and that will, ultimately, only be a good thing for pets, owners and vets.”