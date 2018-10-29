Repeat examination

The cat represented 72 hours after the initial procedure with pyrexia (40.4°C); lethargy; anorexia; and a diffuse, painful swelling of the lateral and medial stifle, extending proximally towards the hip. The cat was hypotensive (90mmHg to 100mmHg). The respiratory rate was recorded as 28 breaths per minute, heart rate at 168 beats per minute and the mucus membranes were subjectively pale.