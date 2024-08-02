2 Aug 2024
UK Pet Food said it wants to work with the association to improve standards in the industry following the publication of the policy document.
Image © Dumrongkait / Adobe Stock
An industry group has backed the BVA’s calls for increased research into pet diet programmes following the publication of its new policy paper.
The document, released last week, stopped short of endorsing any specific feeding programme for cats and dogs, but argued greater analysis of all regimes is necessary for public confidence.
The paper has now been welcomed by the UK Pet Food group, formerly the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, which said it “aligns closely” with much of its work.
Sarah Hormozi, the group’s head of science and education, said: “We understand that owners are facing increasingly complex choices when it comes to feeding their pets.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the BVA to help raise standards, offer educational resources, and advance pet health and well-being through quality nutrition from a sustainable and progressive UK pet food industry.”
As well as additional research, the paper’s recommendations included the routine recording of nutritional histories on patient records, clear communication about the presence of animal-based ingredients in products and talks on the development of a system for reporting adverse reactions.
In response, UK Pet Food said “more robust” research was “essential” to improving pet nutrition.
The group added that it encouraged the recording of nutrition histories and had begun to explore the potential for such a scheme two years ago, describing the paper’s stance as “reassuring”.