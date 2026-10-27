27 Oct 2026
Researchers in Cambridge have appealed for clinicians to contact them with suspected cases of an infectious cancer which is thought to be circulating in the UK for the first time in half a century.
Scientists have appealed for UK vets to report suspected cases of an unusual infectious cancer to help support a pilot study of the disease.
The University of Cambridge’s vet school is offering clinicians free PCR-based testing for suspected canine transmissible venereal tumour (CTVT) testing in response to rising case numbers.
Researchers from the school’s Transmissible Cancer Group say a recent case report confirmed active transmission of the disease in the UK for the first time in 50 years.
Postdoctoral scientist Andrea Strakova said: “Your participation will directly advance the understanding of CTVT transmission in the UK while helping establish faster, more reliable diagnostic pathways for veterinary practices nationwide.”
The rise is case numbers is thought to be linked to the import of dogs from regions where CTVT remains endemic, particularly Eastern Europe.
Although the disease is considered to be highly treatable with vincristine chemotherapy after diagnosis, researchers fear many vets may be unfamiliar with its presentation because of its historically low prevalence.
The study team is keen to hear from vets who have seen symptoms including haemorrhagic genital discharge, nodular or friable genital masses in animals which also have a travel history into CTVT endemic areas.
Samples for DNA extraction will be accepted in any form, though the preferred submission format is a frozen tumour biopsy which is at least the size of a larger pea, alongside a pea-sized biopsy in formalin.
The team has also pledged to provide definitive diagnostic results within a “clinically useful” timeframe.
Further information is available via the project website or via email to [email protected].