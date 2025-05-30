In one incident, only one kitten survived from a litter that contracted calicivirus, for which vaccines can be administered between the ages of six and eight weeks, while in a separate litter all died from parvovirus, which is vaccinated against from eight weeks of age. However, another kitten rescued from a house in West Yorkshire has recovered from Giardia species infection, a contagious parasite which spreads in unhygienic conditions – often where multiple animals are present.