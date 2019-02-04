ABSTRACT

Allergic, immune-mediated, hypersensitivity and infectious airway diseases of the dog and cat are a varied and very common cause for patients to present to a vet. The clinical signs and significance of the disease vary greatly depending on the location and severity of the inflammation. While airway diseases account for the majority of cases, significant inflammatory diseases also exist of the parenchyma, interstitium and pleura for the clinician to be aware of. Correct diagnosis is key and careful attention to the presenting signs will often help direct the appropriate tests for each patient. Symptomatic treatment, such as oxygen therapy, sedation and bronchodilators can be useful for acute and chronic management, but it is very important not to neglect treatment of the primary disease, whether that is with anti-inflammatories/immunosuppressants or antimicrobials.