26 Oct 2021
Separate sessions for graduates and advisors set up to answer questions, and resolve any issues encountered since scheme launched in the summer.
A series of informal “drop-in” sessions for the Veterinary Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP) have been organised by the RCVS to help graduates and advisors respectively.
The aim of both sets of sessions will be to answer questions and resolve any issues graduates or advisors may have with the new programme, which replaced the Professional Development Phase in the summer.
Drop-ins for graduates could cover themes and situations they are encountering during the VetGDP, and cover questions about the e-portfolio, while advisors may be able to share early feedback on issues they have encountered.
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “The intention of these drop-in sessions is to help build connections between our graduates and our VetGDP advisors, respectively, and so facilitate the sharing of best practice and advice while resolving any issues that may come up.
“No question or issue is too big or too small to discuss and, so that we can provide a forum for open and inclusive discussion, these sessions will not be recorded and will be run according to the Chatham House rule, so that you can share any information you receive during the course of the discussion, but do not reveal the identity of who said it.”
Graduate drop-in sessions take place on 2 November, 16 November and 30 November, all from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. The first session for VetGDP advisors was held today (26 October), with two more sessions planned for 9 November and 23 November from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
Anyone can sign up for the sessions online.