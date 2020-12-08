8 Dec 2020
RCVS Veterinary Graduate Development Programme will launch in summer 2021 to replace Professional Development Phase, following detailed feedback provided by profession.
A new graduate development programme providing structured support to new vets is set for a summer 2021 launch.
The RCVS Veterinary Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP) will replace the Professional Development Phase (PDP) and has been developed with detailed feedback provided by the profession in a consultation in 2018-19.
The college has now launched an information campaign to promote the new programme, and help veterinary practices and students prepare ahead of its launch.
A key change with the new scheme will be the introduction of VetGDP advisors for all new graduates enrolling on the programme. Each will provide one-to-one support and advice to help build the confidence and skill sets of new vets.
Any practice wanting to hire veterinary graduates from summer 2021 will need to have at least one trained VetGDP advisor in the workplace to provide the necessary support. Free 20-hour online training courses will be used, with participating practices attaining RCVS-approved Graduate Development Practice status.
Sue Paterson, who chairs the RCVS education committee, said: “When we conducted the Graduate Outcomes consultation, one very clear message that came across from graduates was that they felt there was a need for more bespoke, hands-on and one-to-one guidance from a designated person in their practice.
“The role of VetGDP advisor is to help graduates identify areas of strength and areas for improvement, to closely monitor and provide feedback on their performance, and to support them in finding their feet as a newly qualified professional.
“We hope all this will help increase their confidence and competence and, crucially, ensure we are doing more to retain our young vets in the profession, and that this investment in our young talent will, in turn, benefit practices and the profession at large.”
Dr Paterson added: “Ahead of the introduction of VetGDP next summer, we want to give the profession advance notice of the coming changes and ask members of the profession who have been on the UK-practising register for at least three years, and who are passionate about supporting the next generation of vets, to consider becoming VetGDP advisors.
“We will be introducing free formal online training from April 2021, but we are asking vets to register their interest as soon as possible so they can find out more about what the role will entail and how it will support new graduates.”
A mix of case studies, reflective exercises and recorded presentations will feature in the 20-hour course, with topics covering providing effective feedback, coaching techniques, guided reflection, goal-setting, reviewing progress and mentoring.
Individuals who complete the training and commit to the equivalent of at least one hour of support per week per graduate employed will receive VetGDP advisor status.
Full details of VetGDP are available online or by emailing the RCVS.