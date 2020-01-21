21 Jan 2020
Multiple samples of each batch of injectable omeprazole have been demonstrated to be free of testosterone using a validated and highly sensitive method of analysis.
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has issued a notice stating it will no longer advise against possession, use or attempted use, and administration or attempted administration of injectable omeprazole (Bova UK).
Traces of testosterone, at less than one millionth of the internationally accepted standard for impurities, had been found in a batch of the product last year.
Independent experts confirmed there could be no adverse effects on equine health or equestrian sport, but Bova immediately took steps to identify and completely eliminate the excipient ingredient that contained traces of testosterone.
The Bova product was declared free of testosterone in September 2019 and the product has continued to be used in racehorses in Australia, following guidance from Racing New South Wales, since this time.
Multiple samples of each batch of injectable omeprazole have since been demonstrated to be free of testosterone using a validated and highly sensitive method of analysis before the product is released for sale.