27 Jul 2021
RCVS ViVet innovation initiative to host free-to-attend 90-minute sessions in September.
A series of free 90-minute training sessions focused on innovation has been set up as part of the RCVS ViVet innovation scheme.
The fourth instalment in the “Turning ideas into Innovation” workshop series will again aim to provide veterinary professionals with the tools they need to turn ideas in innovations.
The series of three workshops, all taking place in September, will cover different stages of innovation, including how to find a target audience, testing an idea and rolling it out.
The topics are:
At all workshops, participants will have access to a 30-minute coaching session with an experienced innovation coach.
Spaces are available for five teams on the workshops (group sizes can be between three to five people) on the workshops, who will need to commit to attending all three sessions. Anyone interested in participating in the workshops can sign up via the Eventbrite page.
Further details are available from ViVet manager Sophie Rogers by emailing [email protected]