At this stage, the distal fixation peg is taken out and the drill guide carefully removed over the two proximal pegs. The implant is then slid over the two proximal pegs and pressed into position on the trochlear ridge. The distal monocortical 2.7mm screw of appropriate length is placed. The most proximal fixation peg is then removed, a depth gauge used to ascertain appropriate screw length and a bicortical 2.7mm screw placed. The final screw is then placed similarly. Care must be taken not to overtighten the screws as the implant is relatively soft and can be deformed by over-tightening. The patella is then replaced into the trochlear groove and stability and stifle range of motion assessed.