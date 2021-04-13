13 Apr 2021
Boehringer Ingelheim hails first innovation in disease category for more than 40 years with launch of its Prevexxion RN for broilers, layers and breeders.
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A vaccine described as “the first innovation in the Marek’s disease category” for more than 40 years has been launched in the UK.
Boehringer Ingelheim describes Prevexxion RN as the next generation of Marek’s disease virus (MDV) vaccines, with the new RN1250 Prevexxion strain the result of what it terms an unprecedented engineering vaccine design.
In launch material, it is said to take “the best traits from three different existing strains of MDV to create the first hybrid, next generation vaccine against Marek’s disease”.
Prevexxion – licensed for use in day-old broilers, layers and breeders – can be combined with Vaxxitek HVT+IBD to provide protection against Marek’s disease and infectious burial disease (IBD/Gumboro).
Jerôme Baudon, head of poultry at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “Our Prevexxion RN range provides value through innovation to poultry producers looking for continuous live production productivity improvement and effective protection in the face of Marek’s disease challenge.
“Field and lab experiments conducted worldwide demonstrated its efficacy and early, long-lasting and robust protection through the lifespan of the birds, and against very virulent Marek’s disease challenge. Prevexxion RN is the new gold standard for Marek’s disease vaccination programmes.”
Full details are available from Boehringer Ingelheim avian specialists.