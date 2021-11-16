16 Nov 2021
Alex Davies helped set up a virtual work experience scheme that attracted more than 1,000 students who would otherwise have missed out during the pandemic.
From left: BVA president Justine Shotton, Alex Davies and Sarah Heming of Zoetis.
Young veterinary surgeon Alex Davies has won the BVA’s Young Vet of the Year Award for 2021 for his dedication in setting up virtual work experience for 1,000 would-be vets.
Dr Davies impressed judges with his dedication as a vet mentor and creativity in supporting students applying for veterinary medicine courses through a number of educational projects, including a free-to-access virtual vet work experience programme. It provided an alternative to would-be vets shut out of actual practice work experience by the pandemic.
The programme allowed students to virtually shadow a real vet in interactions with clients and animals, and Dr Davies followed these with teaching sessions, including collaborations that included the RCVS. The award is supported by Zoetis.
On becoming Young Vet of the Year, Dr Davies said: “Thank you so much for this incredible honour. I graduated during COVID restrictions in 2020, and quickly decided that I wanted to change my professional identity to somebody who would work with the future generation of vets and raise aspirations towards veterinary careers. I am committed to ensuring our future profession is one I am proud of, and one that is sustainable and diverse.
“Thank you to everyone here and at home who has helped me on this amazing journey, and of course thank you to my family for your constant support.
“I would encourage anyone who wants to give back to applying students and shape our future veterinary profession to join me on this amazing journey and get involved.
“Thank you to the BVA, Zoetis and the judging panel for this tremendous honour.”
BVA president Justine Shotton said Dr Davies had made a significant difference to the vets of the future, “inspiring and supporting them as they work towards their careers”.
She said: “Congratulations Alex, you should be very proud of yourself, and your hard work and dedication has really paid off.
“I would also like to congratulate our two brilliant finalists, Sarah Penturn and Sarah Krumrie. It was an incredibly difficult decision to make and we know they have bright futures to come.
“A resounding ‘well done’ to all of the nominees for the award as well. We were really impressed by all of the entries this year and wish you all the best for your careers.”