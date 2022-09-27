Owners

Steven O’Callaghan, head of UK insurance product innovation at ManyPets UK, said: “We don’t believe pet owners should be penalised because their pet has a pre-existing health condition or because of their past medical history. Unfortunately, many pet insurers see pre-ex as black and white; if a pet has suffered from an illness in the past, they won’t cover it because they believe they could experience it again. We don’t do that.