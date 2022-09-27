27 Sept 2022
ManyPets says pre-existing conditions remain a barrier to cover for more than a quarter of owners.
IMAGE: rosinka79 / Fotolia.
Pet health insurance brand ManyPets has launched a refreshed pet insurance product dedicated to pets with pre-existing conditions.
The updated policy, called “Pre-existing”, had, said the company, removed the “complexity and ambiguity seen in pre-existing offers from other providers” and was the “most competitive off-the-shelf pre-existing cover in the market”.
Features in the policy include a £7,000 vet fee limit that includes £1,500 for pre-existing conditions, flexible co-payment and excess options, and vet fee limits that refresh each year.
Steven O’Callaghan, head of UK insurance product innovation at ManyPets UK, said: “We don’t believe pet owners should be penalised because their pet has a pre-existing health condition or because of their past medical history. Unfortunately, many pet insurers see pre-ex as black and white; if a pet has suffered from an illness in the past, they won’t cover it because they believe they could experience it again. We don’t do that.
“Our updated product gives peace of mind should the issue flare up again, and if it doesn’t, after two years of no treatment, medication or advice, we’ll cover it like a new condition.”