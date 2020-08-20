20 Aug 2020
Set of free interactive online CPD modules to aid communication with clients about lungworm is launched by Advocate.
Image © Stefan Walkowski / Angiostrongylus vasorum / CC BY-SA 4.0
A new set of free interactive online CPD modules to help veterinarians communicate key information to clients about Angiostrongylus vasorum has been launched.
The resource – called Advocates of Knowledge and supported by Advocate – features CPD lungworm modules to help vets feel confident in assessing the risk in their area, recommend current prevention and treatment regimes, and maintain effective communication with clients as the UK continues to ease lockdown.
According to research carried out by 3GEM among UK dog owners in lockdown, only one in three is using a preventive product against lungworm. More than 2,500 cases of lungworm have been reported in the UK.
The same survey found more than half of UK owners did not know what lungworm was, a third were unaware of the risks posed by slugs and snails to their dog’s health, and two-thirds were not confident they would catch their dog eating a slug or snail.
Different modules on the platform have been written by various subject matter specialists, with the first by Jenny Helm, European specialist in small animal internal medicine and senior veterinary clinician at the University of Glasgow.
Entitled “Lungworm post-lockdown: what do I need to know?” it focuses on key questions, including:
The second module – by Simon Tappin, European and RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine, and head of medicine at Dick White Referrals – will be an interactive case-based discussion on lungworm.
Vicky McAlister, senior brand manager for Advocate, said: “During lockdown, dog owners have modified their behaviour (including spending more time outdoors with their dogs), and this may have affected the risk of dogs becoming infected with lungworm.
“So we’re very pleased that, together with our experts, we’re launching informative, engaging and relevant CPD lungworm modules for vets, to help provide them with the information needed, and importantly to encourage communication with dog owners regarding this important subject matter.”