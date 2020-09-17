17 Sept 2020
Ceva rolls out resource detailing prevalence of <em>Chlamydia abortus</em>, the bacteria causing enzootic abortion of ewes, as tool for vets to persuade farmers on vaccination.
The map will be updated regularly as new farms test positive.
Vets can access an interactive map showing incidence of Chlamydia abortus – the bacteria causing enzootic abortion in ewes (EAE) – as a resource to encourage farmers to vaccinate.
Ceva Animal Health, which manufactures Cevac Chlamydia, has launched the map to demonstrate the threat of EAE and encourage farmers to discuss vaccination with their vets.
It has been launched as part of Ceva’s ongoing “For Flock’s Sake – Vaccinate!” awareness campaign and uses data from the company’s on-farm testing of C abortus.
It shows the disease is present across the UK, based on farms the company has tested positive for the bacterium, so the overall figure could be higher.
Positive EAE cases are recorded by county on the map, which will be updated regularly as new farms test positive.
EAE is the most commonly diagnosed cause of abortion in sheep, costing an estimated £20 million a year. Infection is spread through the aborted material and reproductive fluids of infected ewes, with bacterium spread for up to three weeks after abortion.
Ceva product manager Stephanie Clarke said: “Our new EAE interactive map will be updated on an ongoing basis and will be a useful tool to ensure farmers are up to date with EAE cases throughout the UK.”