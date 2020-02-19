19 Feb 2020
Publication from Improve International provides comprehensive information to support the diagnosis and treatment of commonly seen pathologies of dogs and cats.
Improve International has launched the first volume of the Improve International Manual of Clinical Small Animal Internal Medicine – the latest in its new textbook series.
Providing comprehensive information to support the diagnosis and treatment of commonly seen pathologies of dogs and cats, the new book covers topics including:
Each chapter has been authored by an internationally recognised expert in his or her field.
The new books can be purchased from the Improve International website or 5mBooks.com
Each is also available in Spanish, with translations into additional languages planned.
Improve International’s books support delegates studying for the company’s postgraduate certificate training programmes as part of its blended learning approach, but are also a useful reference source for other veterinary surgeons.
For further information, visit the Improve International website or telephone 01793 759159.