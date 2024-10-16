16 Oct 2024
Written by 16 internationally renowned feline welfare experts, the programme is designed to be the start of the journey to becoming a behavioural health practitioner for the charity.
Image: Anas Martadireja via Pixabay
International Cat Care (iCatCare) has launched a new behaviour course for all who work with cats.
The Cat Behavioural Health Programme is aimed at vet professionals – as well as those in rehoming centres, boarding catteries and grooming businesses – and on completion participants will be able to champion cat well-being by providing preventive and behavioural first aid advice.
Written by 16 internationally renowned cat welfare experts and endorsed by the European Society of Veterinary Clinical Ethology, the programme has been designed to be the start of a journey to becoming an iCatCare behavioural health practitioner, which replaces its advanced feline behaviour course programme.
Sarah Ellis, head of cat mental well-being and behaviour at iCatCare and course director, said: “Across the world are cats that are misunderstood due to a lack of caregiver understanding of their behaviour.
“Sadly, this can lead to inappropriate husbandry and interactions, which can, in turn, lead to problem behaviours.
“Preventive advice and early recognition of problem behaviours are both key to improving cat welfare. This programme allows anyone who works with cats, either directly or in a remote advisory role, to gain the knowledge and understanding required to help promote cat behavioural health.”
Full details, including the first modules, are available online.