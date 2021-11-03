3 Nov 2021
Feline dentistry course will deliver 12 hours of interactive case studies and cover consultation, further investigations, treatment, and postoperative and preventive care.
A new CPD course, delivered through 12 hours of interactive case studies, will focus on breaking down the ins and outs of feline dentistry.
The new course, run by International Cat Care (ICC), will guide delegates through the consultation, further investigations, treatment, and postoperative and preventive care involved in feline dentistry.
The course emphasises providing practical skills that can be used in clinic, and on completion ICC hopes students will have the confidence to identify a range of dental abnormalities, persuade cat owners to consent to further investigation and treatment, and formulate and carry out the ideal treatment plan for each cat.
Part-developer of the course Matthew Oxford said: “Dentistry is poorly represented in undergraduate veterinary courses, with feline-specific dentistry perhaps only having one or two lectures, yet dentistry accounts for roughly 25% of all general surgery.“
Dr Oxford added: “This transformational course uses a very practical approach to case management, taking vets from the initial consultation, through anaesthesia, dental radiography, surgery and then postoperative care. Cases are worked through with extensive teaching material supplemented into cases to provide a pragmatic, case-based approach.”
