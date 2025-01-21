21 Jan
A webinar on ophthalmology will have international delegates among the attendees thanks to the education team at BSAVA.
Help and support by the department means colleagues from Armenia, Albania and Georgia will be able to access the event, about glaucoma, on 30 January.
Despite it being midnight in the countries, where locally organised CPD is rare, around 40 veterinary practitioners have signed up from the distant lands.
James Oliver, European and RCVS specialist in veterinary ophthalmology from Dick White Referrals, is conducting the session “Glaucoma – don’t break under pressure! Diagnosis, treatment options and more”.
Attending delegates will learn how to define and characterise glaucoma, to understand how to diagnose it and hear the main medical treatment options.
Before the event, delegates will have access to pre-reading resources, including a series of short webinars, and will also be able to view the recording of the live event after the course.
The course gets underway at 7:45pm, with the online waiting room open from 7:30pm. The session lasts 1.5 hours and will feature questions at the end. Full details are on the BSAVA regions portal.