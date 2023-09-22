22 Sept 2023
British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group autumn meeting is in Birmingham in November.
Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.
Organisers of the British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group (BVDSG) have attracted internationally renowned speakers for the annual meeting in November.
Katarina Varjonen, Annette Loeffler, Ross Bond and Andrew Prentis will be among the speakers to cover topics including therapeutics; both – systemic and topical – anti-pruritic treatments and auto-immune/immune-mediated therapies.
The BVDSG has specialist dermatologists and those with an interest in the area among its ranks.
In a statement, it said: “With a long history of providing exceptional CPD in the veterinary profession, and approximately 300 members, the BVDSG aims to advance the standards of veterinary dermatology across the UK.
“We are a friendly and inclusive society, and our meetings are open to veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses and veterinary students alike.”
The autumn meeting is on 11 and 12 November at Birmingham Metropole Hotel. Full details are available at the group’s website.