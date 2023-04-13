13 Apr 2023
Regulators from the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand took part in the inaugural meeting of a new international forum for governing bodies.
A new forum of international greyhound racing regulators has met for the first time in a move officials hope will promote greater collaboration and improved welfare practices.
The initial meeting was hosted by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), which has sought increased cooperation as part of its long-term strategy.
The body is battling to secure the sport’s long-term future amid calls by several charities for a ban and a forthcoming Welsh Government consultation.
But GBGB independent director Madeleine Campbell said: “It is clear that there are significant opportunities for the translation and development of best practice to optimise greyhound welfare, from which we can all benefit.”
Organisations from Ireland, Australia and New Zealand were represented at the meeting, which considered issues including injury reduction, education, professional development and traceability.
Duncan Gibson, the GBGB’s senior stipendiary steward, said: “The sport represents a vibrant global industry and as regulators we want to reflect this by working towards a set of international standards that every country can aspire and refer to.
“We each share the goal of securing the highest standards of safety, greyhound welfare and professionalism; by working together on a global scale, we can all take advantage of the world’s best research and expertise.
“We very much look forward to developing the forum and subsequent initiatives over the coming months and years.”