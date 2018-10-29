Comment

The submitted CSF is characterised by an increased percentage of nucleated cells, mostly eosinophils and macrophages, which are indicative of an inflammatory process. When specifically involving the CSF, the inflammation is referred to as “pleocytosis”, from the pleion “more”. Eosinophilic pleocytosis has been documented in idiopathic eosinophilic meningoencephalitis, infection processes, including those caused by Cryptococcus species, granulomatous meningoencephalitis, and rarely in cases of canine distemper and rabies virus.