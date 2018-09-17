While reports exist of the procedure being performed using digital radiography, this is not recommended. Under anaesthesia, the author performs full tracheobronchoscopy and obtains a bronchoalveolar wash to submit for cytology and culture. Following this, the patient is placed in lateral recumbency and a radiographic marker catheter is placed down the oesophagus to allow measurement of maximal tracheal diameters under positive pressure ventilation and tracheal length (the marker catheter is used to account for any magnification of the fluoroscopy unit).