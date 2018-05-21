Neoplastic cells origin from a subset of intraepithelial intestinal lymphocytes and have characteristic intracytoplasmic magenta or azurophilic granules, which may vary in numbers and sizes. LGL cells are grouped in two major lineages based on phenotype: T-cell (CD3+, CD5+, often CD8alpha-alpha+, and rarely CD4+) and less often natural Killer, the latter negative to all T-cell and B-cell markers.