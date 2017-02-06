A very small volume of anechoic peritoneal fluid was also present in Simon’s abdomen (not seen in image). This is not an uncommon finding in puppies and kittens, and is usually considered to be normal. If any doubt exists, or if the fluid is echogenic and sufficient volume is present, ultrasound-guided abdominocentesis can be performed to permit analysis of the fluid. The presence of increased echogenicity of fat within the abdomen, particularly surrounding the affected gut, should raise suspicion regarding the possibility of peritonitis.