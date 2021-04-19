Last but not least, sleep hygiene

One of my favourite books on sleep, Sleep: The Myth of 8 Hours, the Power of Naps… and the New Plan to Recharge Your Body and Mind by Nick Littlehales, puts it very bluntly: “The bedroom is for sleep and sex only.” In our modern day, the bedroom has become much more – it is a place of safety and relaxation, but often that comes with additional hazards that we should probably be aware of.