P waves can be present as the atrial depolarisation occurs, but are often masked by superimposition of the QRS complexes. The visible P waves are normal in morphology and not related with the ectopic QRS complexes. This is usually a benign and well-tolerated rhythm that does not require anti-arrhythmic treatment, as long as the patient is haemodynamically stable. In this case, the AIVR is spontaneously terminated, returning to sinus rhythm (Figure 2).