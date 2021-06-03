3 Jun 2021
Scorpions, spitting cobras and leopards are among the creatures being kept privately in the UK, according to research carried out by Money.co.uk.
A deathstalker scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus). Image © Dennis Donohue / Adobe Stock
A new study has lifted the lid on how many dangerous wild animals are being kept domestically and where they are – with Aberdeen, Islington and Telford topping the list.
Insurance aggregator Money.co.uk – using Freedom of Information Act requests submitted to 60 local councils – was able to determine how many animals kept domestically are licensed under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act (DWAA).
The study found that Aberdeen came first in terms of quantity, with 106 animals licensed under the DWAA – including 100 Buthidae scorpions and an Indian spitting cobra, which is named for its ability to spit its poisonous venom.
Second on the list was the London borough of Islington, which plays host to 17 exotic creatures – in particular snakes, ranging from green tree vipers to American copperheads.
Telford, third on the list, is home to 11 DWAA-licensed animals, including 2 ocelots and a deathstalker scorpion, known for its lethal neurotoxic venom.
Across the country the green bush viper was found to be the most common reptile, with the leopard taking top place as the most popular wild cat.
The same study also found seven monkeys are being kept domestically in the UK, after Defra announced its plans to outlaw ownership of the species last month.
Wildlife charity Born Free carried out a similar survey in 2020, requesting from councils information relating to licences issued for animals under the DWAA.
The Born Free survey found the UK was home to as many as 320 wild cats – including 11 lions, 8 tigers and a jaguar. The same survey found 274 primates, 158 crocodilians and 2 elephants were being kept privately.