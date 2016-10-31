Electrophoresis separates the proteins in blood (or other body fluids) on the basis of size and electrical charge. The sample fluid is applied to a gel base, which contains an alkaline buffer. In this alkaline environment, all proteins have a negative electrical charge. An electrical current is then passed across the gel medium for a set time period. The proteins in the sample fluid migrate from the application point towards the positively charged anode. The distance a protein travels is determined by its electrical charge, size and shape. The gel is then stained to reveal a series of bands across the gel. A densitometer quantifies the amount of protein in each band by determining its absorbance of light. This information is translated into a series of peaks called an electrophoretogram.