The overall size of the tumours on which surgery was attempted increased throughout the study period. This is likely, in part, due to bias with referring vets promoting hypophysectomy for dogs already with large tumours or neurological signs, but also surgeon experience and growing confidence with the procedure. Although larger tumours were reported to have a less favourable prognosis, the overall outcome improved over time. An earlier study (Hanson et al, 2005) reported a three-year survival of 72%, which is much better than those reported for medical or radiation therapy.