24 May
Northwest Veterinary Specialists celebrates being recognised as top-level cat-friendly clinic.
A north-west animal hospital has been awarded gold status for its high-quality cat care.
Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) has achieved Gold Cat Friendly Clinic status under the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) accreditation scheme.
Among steps undertaken by the Runcorn-based Linnaeus hospital to reduce stress for feline patients has been creation of separate dog and cat waiting areas, a separate cat consulting room, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and specific equipment for cats, such as small scales and quiet clippers.
Other measures introduced at NWVS include water fountains and scratching facilities in a separate cat ward, and allowing two owners to come into a consultation with their cat.
Emma Coogan – a VN and cat advocate at NWVS who is dedicated to training new staff how to nurse cats with appreciation of their specific needs – said: “We are delighted to have gained a Gold ISFM award – the highest possible. It is a clear recognition of the steps we have taken to ensure our feline patients always receive the highest standard of care.
“The team here at NWVS fully appreciates the needs of cats, and always strive to make visits to us cat-friendly and stress free, including for owners.”
Colleague Leanne Doherty, fellow cat advocate at NWVS, said: “We had to clearly demonstrate we understand the needs of cats, while the team are also expected to continually update our knowledge of feline medicine as and when new findings become available.”
The Cat Friendly Clinic programme started in 2012 and has spread internationally to advise practices on making their environment as welcoming as possible for cats.
It also provides support in team training, handling techniques and cat-specific client care.
In a separate development, NWVS has been encouraging its cat owners to consider putting their pet forward to become a blood donor.
It has been arranging for blood typing and general health checks for potential donors.