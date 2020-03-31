31 Mar 2020
Normally only accessible by International Society of Feline Medicine members, the channel has been opened up as a free resource to help veterinary professionals keep on top of CPD.
Image © chendongshan / Adobe Stock
The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) has made its webinar channel free to access for all veterinary professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.
Normally only accessible by ISFM members, the channel has been opened up as a free resource to help veterinary professionals keep on top of CPD and includes more than 40 webinars presented by internationally recognised veterinary specialists.
Topics include:
Each webinar provides one hour of CPD and a certificate is available to download.
The channel also includes a new webinar titled “COVID-19 – helping cats cope”, recorded by feline behaviourist Lucy Hoile, which looks at how to advise owners to help their cats deal with changes at home.
Vets and nurses can register via the ISFM’s webinar channel.
ISFM’s parent charity, International Cat Care, has also released a free webinar for cat owners titled “COVID-19 – meeting your cat’s needs”, presented by cat behaviour counsellor Vicky Halls.