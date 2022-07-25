25 Jul 2022
The event will be held online for the third year running from 30 July at 1:30pm GMT, with interactive sessions and in-depth masterclasses from the likes of Danièlle Gunn-Moore and Matt Gurney.
The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) will be launching its virtual Feline Congress on 30 July.
Featuring more than 30 hours of online learning, the theme of this year’s event is “Feline fine: how to create harmony between physical health and mental well-being in your treatment and management of feline cases”.
The scientific programme will include lectures, interactive sessions and in-depth masterclasses from feline experts including Danièlle Gunn-Moore (feline medicine specialist), Sarah Heath (specialist in veterinary behaviour), Matt Gurney (specialist in veterinary anaesthesia) and Clare Rusbridge (specialist in veterinary neurology).
This will be the third year that ISFM has hosted an annual congress event on a virtual platform, with last year’s event attracting more than 3,000 veterinary professionals from 96 countries.
Though this year has seen the return of in-person events, including the ISFM Congress in Rhodes (30 June to 3 July), head of ISFM Nathalie Dowgray stressed the importance of providing feline education to a global veterinary audience who may not otherwise have access.
She said: “It was fabulous to be back in person in Rhodes this year, but we cannot lose sight of the opportunity providing a virtual option gives the veterinary community.
“Giving the global veterinary community access to such top quality lectures on such an important topic is key to our mission of creating a cat-friendly world.”
The virtual congress is open to all veterinary professionals, including nurses, technicians and behaviourists who are interested in the relationship between feline emotions and behaviour, and other disciplines such as neurology, pain management and internal medicine.
The live launch will feature a short lecture, followed by a live Q&A session with International Cat Care’s Vicky Halls (cat-friendly homing manager), Linda Ryan (RVN and behaviourist) and Prof Gunn-Moore.
ISFM veterinary members will automatically receive a ticket to the virtual congress as part of their annual membership benefits.