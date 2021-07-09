9 Jul 2021
Researchers from the RVC and the University of Bristol have shared their groundbreaking knowledge on aerodynamics in birds to show how it could inform future aircraft design.
Both and dozens of other research organisations were asked to help in the Royal Society Summer Science event, running online from 8 to 11 July, where cutting-edge science was offered free in workshops, lectures, interactive activities and games.
The RVC and Bristol scientists showcased the discoveries they have made in the past five years examining how birds fly and what can be learned from their aerodynamic tricks.
Richard Bomphrey, interim vice-principal for research and professor of comparative biomechanics at the RVC, said: “We try to understand the natural world from an engineering perspective, then flip it around to use our biological knowledge to improve engineering design. It has been a privilege to exhibit our work on the engineering applications of bird flight at the Royal Society Summer Science event.
“Our virtual visitors can see how observing birds of prey has helped us to develop hinged-wing aircraft for a smoother ride and reduce the drag of future small aircraft with bird-like tails. On top of that, we have brought a slice of science directly to our audience whereby they can experiment by flying our favourite barn owl, Lily, around their home using our augmented reality experience, OwlAR.
“The all-digital format this year has been a fun challenge and a great way to communicate our scientific research to the world – we hope we have made engaging interactive content with an enduring appeal.”