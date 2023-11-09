9 Nov 2023
The group has teamed up with Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance – Companion Animal and Equine to greater support the profession in educating clients of dangers.
IVC Evidensia has announced a partnership with Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance – Companion Animal and Equine (RUMA CA&E) to provide resources on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Together with RUMA CA&E, IVC Evidensia has produced a free social media toolkit containing visual assets and captions that vets can use to educate their clients.
With November’s Antibiotic Amnesty month also continuing, safe disposal of antibiotics is also covered in the resources, which are being launched during London Vet Show.
Assets will be accessible via QR codes, printed on fridge magnets, which are being distributed by the IVC Evidensia team during the two days (16 and 17 November) of the event from stand R70, close to the IVC Evidensia lecture theatre.
Country medical director for IVC Evidensia John Dinsdale said: “Our network allows us to communicate effectively with our own practices and give them the most up-to-date information to help keep clients in the know.
“We are therefore delighted to announce our partnership with RUMA CA&E and support a campaign that informs and educates pet owners over the dangers of AMR.
“To that end, I hope that this new partnership will create more positive conversations around AMR and give practices the tools they need to talk about it confidently and clearly.”
RUMA CA&E secretary general Steve Howard said raising greater awareness of AMR was vital. He said: “This initiative perfectly aligns with our role and remit of encouraging innovative and proactive efforts to improve the responsible use of medicines, and responsible disposal, while optimising and protecting animal health and welfare, as well as human and environmental health and welfare.
“This toolkit, developed in partnership with IVC Evidensia, contains the resources to enable all members of the veterinary team to raise client awareness about antibiotic stewardship in general and contribute positively to the fight against AMR.
“The more support the profession can offer to clients and our vet colleagues on the subject of AMR, the more we can turn the tide and ensure we can, as a profession, protect the efficacy of antibiotics long into the future for the benefit of human and animal health and welfare.”