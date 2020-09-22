22 Sept 2020
“I am truly humbled to be given this opportunity by the company and am looking forward to spearheading some really exciting projects…” – Alistair Cliff.
Alistair Cliff has been appointed group CVO of IVC Evidensia.
IVC Evidensia has appointed Alistair Cliff as group CVO.
Mr Cliff qualified at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in 2007 and, following a brief period in mixed practice, returned to his home city of Inverness to join the team at Crown Vets.
In 2012 he became a director of the practice, joining IVC (now IVC Evidensia) in 2013, and the following year he founded Crown Vets Referrals after obtaining the RCVS Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice.
Mr Cliff also chaired the UK clinical board at IVC from 2015-19, and represents the UK and Ireland on the IVC Evidensia Group veterinary medical board.
Group chief executive Steve Clarke said: “We are delighted to appoint Alistair into this new role.
“Alistair has shown his ability and effectiveness on both national and international clinical boards, providing vital guidance to thousands of vets across Europe, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect all the countries we operate in.”
Mr Cliff said: “I am truly humbled to be given this opportunity by the company and am looking forward to spearheading some really exciting projects over the coming months.
“Given our size and scale, we have a real opportunity to introduce initiatives that positively impact on tens of thousands of staff, clients and their pets across Europe.”