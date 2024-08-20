20 Aug 2024
Vet joins company from PDSA to lead team to provide clinical support across nearly 1,000 practices.
Richard Hooker, UK medical director for IVC Evidensia.
IVC Evidensia has announced its new country medical director (CMD) as Richard Hooker.
Mr Hooker, who qualified as a vet in 1994 and joins the company’s UK executive team from PDSA, will lead a team of regional veterinary directors to provide clinical support to vets, VNs, technicians and specialists across nearly 1,000 practices.
He will focus on initiatives that foster continual improvement in treatment outcomes, support clinicians with development and clinical advancement, and take forward IVC Evidensia’s “clinical strategy that underpins the commitment to the provision of high-quality, contextualised veterinary care”.
Mr Hooker has sat on a number of professional councils and boards, including RCVS VN council, and he is currently a trustee and treasurer of the BVA’s Animal Welfare Foundation. He was PDSA’s director of veterinary services for more than 15 years.
Mr Hooker said he was very pleased to join IVC Evidensia. He said: “The organisation has a strong culture of clinical freedom while supporting clinicians with the tools and development opportunities they need to deliver exceptional veterinary care.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with all of the committed and professional teams across IVC Evidensia as together we drive our ambitious clinical strategy and our commitment to deliver continuous improvement in animal welfare.”
Duncan Phillips, IVC Evidensia chief executive for the UK and Ireland, said: “Richard’s wealth of experience shaping the strategy and delivery of treatment, preventive care, and educational services will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the current economic and societal challenges of animal ownership and welfare.
“We’re happy to have him on board to oversee our clinical strategy as we look to the future.”
Mr Hooker takes over the CMD position from John Dinsdale, who will semi-retire while continuing to work part-time in an advisory role for IVC Evidensia.