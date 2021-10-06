6 Oct 2021
Own-brand cat and dog product MilbeVet, result of close working with Elanco Animal Health, will sit within IVC Evidensia’s EviVet range.
IVC Evidensia has launched its first exclusive brand POM-V product – cat and dog wormer MilbeVet.
The result of IVC Evidensia working closely with Elanco Animal Health, the product will sit in the group’s EviVet range.
Paul Cowling, IVC Evidensia UK’s chief executive, said: “Supporting clinical choices with improved commercials such as these helps enable us to continue to invest in undertakings such as our care fund so we can be true to our vision of building the world’s best, clinically-led veterinary group, with animal welfare at the heart of what we do.”
MilbeVet Chewy tablets for dogs and MilbeVet Tasty tablets for cats reflect the Milbemax licence and summary of product characteristics so parasite coverage, duration and efficacy are the same.
Additional POM-V products are in the pipeline and will be added to the IVC Evidensia EviVet portfolio in coming years. EviVet follows ranges VetPro, Nature’s Range and VetSoothe for IVC Evidensia practices.
Mr Cowling added: “We will continue to focus on bringing our dedicated brands into the EviVet portfolio, in partnership with suppliers. The aim is to deliver a tailored support package, promoting clinical excellence, practice trust and product credibility.
“I am delighted that we are able to support our practices and their clinical choice while enabling them to continue giving the best care possible to the animals in their care.”