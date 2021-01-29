29 Jan 2021
Applications for UK’s largest veterinary academy, which has 300 spaces available this year, are being welcomed.
IVC Evidensia student rep Gareth Marchon.
IVC Evidensia has opened for applications to the UK’s largest veterinary academy.
The IVC Evidensia Academy filled all 220 spaces in 2020, and 300 spaces are being made available for 2021’s intake.
The group said it offers an “endless stream of options for veterinary graduates” with 1,350 practices and graduate opportunities across the UK and Europe.
IVC Evidensia said it has also been working with the RCVS to open up more EMS placements during COVID-19, which has been a concern for many 2020 graduates.
IVC Evidensia created an online EMS practice finder so veterinary students could apply for their preferred placements at COVID-secure practices simply and quickly.
Meanwhile, its academy has now welcomed more than 1,000 graduates since 2014, and offers a £5,000 graduate academy payment in the first two years, clinical and personal mentors, events with peers and a competitive pay structure.
Donald Kingsnorth, IVC Evidensia’s group veterinary advisor, said: “We are fully committed to helping the next generation of vets get the best start possible in practice. Creating the online EMS practice finder helps take away some of the pressure and uncertainty facing them. I am very proud to be able to offer a practical solutions to our future colleagues.
“CPD now takes the form of blended learning with both online and practical elements. The graduate academy conference, included in the CPD programme, went virtual this summer and was a huge success. It will be available again next summer to all graduates in the IVC Evidensia graduate academy.”
IVC Evidensia student rep and University of Glasgow fourth-year student Gareth Marchon said: “Due to current restrictions, it was much harder to find placements in 2020. Most practices stopped EMS placements over the summer because of safety concerns.
“With the RCVS adjusting the clinical EMS requirements and the structure of IVC Evidensia’s EMS programme, I am now looking forward to completing my next placement.”
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