10 Mar 2021
Veterinary care provider partners with Vetruus to launch VetSoothe to all its clinics in the UK and the Netherlands.
Image: VetSoothe IVC Evidensia.
IVC Evidensia has launched an exclusive range of dermatologist-recommended and clinically proven products.
The group has partnered with dermatology product company Vetruus to launch VetSoothe to all its practices in the UK and the Netherlands. The range includes skin wipes that contain chlorhexidine, an ingredient proven to inactivate coronavirus particles that may be present on pets’ coats.
VetSoothe is the second product range available only in IVC Evidensia practices in less than a year, following on from the Vetpro collection of natural health care products.
Dermatology cases account for 21.4% of small animal consultations in UK practices and can be hard to treat.
Edward Davies, chairman of IVC Evidensia’s UK clinical board, said: “This new launch is part of IVC Evidensia’s ongoing commitment to providing all of our colleagues with specific ranges of quality products for their patients.
“We are delighted to add a dermatology range to our existing exclusive brand ranges of nutrition and nutraceuticals.”
Cathy Gurney, managing director of Vetruus, said: ”We are passionate about dermatology and are looking forward to working with veterinary surgeons, vet nurses and support staff in IVC clinics to help them better understand skin and ear disease, and ensure their patients receive gold standard treatment.”