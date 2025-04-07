7 Apr 2025
Bosses estimate thousands of animals have already benefited from what they believe is a unique programme in the sector.
Richard Hooker, UK medical director for IVC Evidensia.
A new project designed to bring latest research insights into front-line practice is already delivering “tangible improvements” in treatment, according to a major care provider.
IVC Evidensia claims thousands of animals have so far benefited from its new care frameworks and more are currently being developed.
Bosses have described the scheme, which seeks to apply quality improvement principles from human health care to the veterinary sphere, as “innovative and very exciting”.
But while it aims to ensure the implementation of best practices, they insist it is giving recommendations to front-line clinicians rather than telling them what to do.
Group quality improvement director Laura Playforth said: “Our aim is to translate published evidence into real-world clinical improvements.
“By getting research, science and other learnings from real-world experience into practice as quickly as possible we can ensure our teams have the support they need to deliver outstanding veterinary care.”
So far, eight separate frameworks have been developed, though another 12 are said to be in the pipeline.
The project is currently being rolled out to practices in Ireland and the Netherlands, as well as Vets Now sites, having been established within IVC’s UK network.
The company said its first framework, which recommended ear cytology for treating otitis externa, had seen its use increased by 66% while antibiotic use was cut by 28%.
Richard Hooker, the group’s UK medical director, said: “These frameworks aren’t just theoretical – they are delivering tangible improvements in clinical practice.
“As a global veterinary group, we have a unique opportunity to bring together expertise from different countries, learning from each other to drive continuous improvement.”
The company estimates that around 15,000 animals have so far benefited from the initiative through improved treatments.
Other topics covered by the frameworks so far include periodontal disease, osteoarthritis, end-of-life, mitral valve disease, feline renal disease, atopy, Cushing’s disease, feline urinary disease and major trauma.
Vets Now has also launched a separate framework for emergency and critical care.