16 Aug 2021
Iñigo Sanz Gonzáles from the University of Edinburgh and Ditte Erika Leth Vasby at the University of Copenhagen could not be separated by judges.
Ditte Erika Leth Vasby and Iñigo Sanz Gonzáles
The BSAVA has announced joint winners for the Best Online Clinical Abstract Award for its 2021 congress, as two university researchers swept the award.
Iñigo Sanz Gonzáles, European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine cardiology resident in training at the University of Edinburgh, and Ditte Erika Leth Vasby, a senior veterinarian in companion animal general medicine and dermatology at the University of Copenhagen, were selected as the award’s joint winners.
The pair were selected from a pool of more than 125 research projects from around the world.
Dr Sanz Gonzáles’ abstract, entitled “Predictive value of cardiac remodelling on survival in dogs with persistent atrial standstill – the UK perspective”, sought to determine the survival of dogs in the UK with persistent atrial standstill after pacemaker implantation and the prognostic value of cardiac remodelling.
Dr Vasby’s presentation was entitled “Evaluation of a point-of-care dot enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to detect antibodies against canine parvovirus, distemper virus and adenovirus before revaccination”.
The study described the findings of a prospective non-inferiority study of a point-of-care semi-quantitative titre test performed on canine serum samples and compared to gold-standard analysis. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive and negative predictive values of the point-of-care titre test were determined for the gold-standard titre cut-offs for canine adenovirus, canine distemper virus and canine parvovirus.
Dr Vasby was commended by the congress programme committee for the quality of presentation, as well as the practical and clinically applicable findings of the study.
Speaking about this year’s clinical abstracts, BSAVA Congress clinical abstracts chairman Joe Fenn said: “Thank you to all the 2021 abstract presenters and attendees, and many congratulations to the winners.
“It was a pleasure to hear about your fascinating research and witness such stimulating discussion.
“The willingness of the community to embrace the challenge and opportunity of online presentation was again much appreciated.”