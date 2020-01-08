8 Jan 2020
Nominations to inaugural event set up to celebrate the hard work of rabbit-friendly vets and nurses across the UK to open in March.
The full judging panel for the inaugural Burgess Excel Vet Awards has now been revealed.
Set up to celebrate the hard work of rabbit-friendly vets and nurses across the UK, the new awards will honour individuals and organisations across three categories.
The categories are:
Judges will be looking for exceptional knowledge of rabbit care and husbandry, and evidence of continued commitment to educating the public on how to care for rabbits correctly.
The judging panel will look for commitment to understanding and providing for the particular needs of rabbits, and will assess practices on their provision of rabbit-specific materials and their efforts throughout the year to engage with rabbit owners.
The panel consists of:
Mr Chitty, of Anton Vets in Andover, said: “These awards will highlight the importance of providing the right levels of care and attention to learning the particular needs of rabbits.
“Doing so has numerous benefits – not just for the UK’s pet rabbits, but for the veterinary practices that are taking care of them, too, as research shows rabbit owners will seek out practices that specialise in rabbit care as a preference.”
Dr Moyes added: “Our work with Rabbit Awareness Week has provided a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the positive impact veterinary practices can have on rabbit welfare.
“Research consistently demonstrates that there are too many rabbit owners out there who are neglecting the welfare needs of their pets and education is key to addressing this.”
Nominations for the Burgess Excel Vet Awards will open in March 2020 and winners will be announced at London Vet Show 2020.
One winner from each of the three categories will receive a cash prize of £500. Vets, nurses and other interested parties can register their interest in the Burgess Excel Vet Awards now by visiting the Burgess Pet Care website.